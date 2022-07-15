Phore (PHR) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00

Phore (PHR) traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $174,910.60 and $3.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008057 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,303,399 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The official website for Phore is phore.io.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

