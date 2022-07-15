PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Up 115.4% in June

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock remained flat at $3.38 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHXHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

