Pigeoncoin (PGN) Achieves Market Cap of $172,925.61

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $172,925.61 and approximately $4,652.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

