Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ping Identity from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.07. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ping Identity by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 229.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

