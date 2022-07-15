Piper Sandler Cuts Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $57.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 320.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.93. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

