PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGS. Roth Capital started coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on PlayAGS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 90.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,049,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 970,907 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 8.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in PlayAGS by 101.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 157,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.