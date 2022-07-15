Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLRX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $63.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PLRX opened at $20.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $740.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $27.01.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.