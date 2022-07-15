Pluton Price Tops $7.19 on Exchanges (PLU)

Pluton (PLU) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Pluton has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and $641,182.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Pluton coin can currently be purchased for about $7.19 or 0.00034346 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,906.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009192 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003319 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Pluton Profile
PLU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.
Buying and Selling Pluton
