Pmeer (PMEER) Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges

Pmeer (PMEER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,689.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.88 or 0.05881662 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025703 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00248323 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00666746 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001461 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00071782 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.63 or 0.00505741 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
Pmeer Coin Profile
Pmeer (CRYPTO:PMEER) is a Pow coin that uses the CuckooCycle hashing algorithm. Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official Twitter account is @QitmeerNetwork. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net.
Buying and Selling Pmeer
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars.
