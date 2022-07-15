POA Reaches Market Cap of $49.65 Million (POA)

POA (POA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. POA has a total market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, POA has traded flat against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get POA alerts:

POA Network (POA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000448 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

POA Profile

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poa Network is a public sidechain based on the Ethereum protocol. The blockchain will feature the Proof-of-Authority algorithm, which does not depend on the nodes solving mathematical problems, but instead uses a set of “authorities”, pre-selected validators that will be able to seal the blocks and secure the network. The validators identity will be public enabling any third party to check their identity. The Poa Network will allow organizations to build their own networks with their own validators and developers to deploy DApps. On April 28, 2018, the POA Team announced the launch of a cross-chain bridge that gives users the ability to send POA tokens back and forth between the POA Network and the Ethereum network. POA Bridge went live on May 10. The POA to Ethereum transfer will result in the creation of a newly minted token on the Ethereum blockchain known as POA20. The user will also have the ability to transfer POA20 tokens from the Ethereum network back to the POA Network, which would result in the burning of the POA20 token and subsequent unlocking of the original POA native token on the POA Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.