Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the June 15th total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Portage Biotech Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRTG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. Portage Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 4.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

