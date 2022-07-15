Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Up 157.0% in June

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 157.0% from the June 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:POR opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $57.03.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

In related news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Fund Activity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.