PotCoin Market Capitalization Tops $613,776.75 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 51.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 53.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $613,776.75 and approximately $786.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,732.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.22 or 0.05890404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00248255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00666307 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00071846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00506299 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,646,172 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

