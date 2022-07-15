Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Power Assets Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of HGKGY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Power Assets has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $6.95.

Power Assets Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2409 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

