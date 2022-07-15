Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Down 54.7% in June

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG owned about 1.27% of Powerbridge Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Powerbridge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PBTS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 25,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,520. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

