PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 18th. Analysts expect PrairieSky Royalty to post earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$139.90 million for the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSK opened at C$15.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.75 and a 12-month high of C$20.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.66 per share, with a total value of C$66,637.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 644,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,742,047.76. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Maclean Proctor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.42 per share, with a total value of C$52,248.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 99,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,727,667.20. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $266,652 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.92.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

