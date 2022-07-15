PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $175.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

