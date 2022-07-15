PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 6,632 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $91.24 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

