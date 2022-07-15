Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $157,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,452.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,103,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,468 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $2,265,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $2,274,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

