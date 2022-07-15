Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.
A number of brokerages have commented on APTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $157,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,452.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,103,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,468 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $2,265,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $2,274,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
