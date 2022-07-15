Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Lowered to $69.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PFG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.40.

PFG stock opened at $61.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.02.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

