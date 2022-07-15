Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Shares Up 8.2%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.81 and last traded at C$9.79. 6,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 44,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a current ratio of 18.32.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.57) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 million. Analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

