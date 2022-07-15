ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.47

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and traded as low as $5.47. ProMetic Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
ProMetic Life Sciences Trading Down 3.6 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47.
About ProMetic Life Sciences
Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProMetic Life Sciences (PFSCF)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.