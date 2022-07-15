Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $4.46 on Monday. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $285.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Provention Bio by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.