Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.67.
Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $4.46 on Monday. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $285.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Provention Bio by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.
Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.