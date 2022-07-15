Pundi X[new] Market Cap Hits $284.40 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00052048 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023866 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.
Pundi X[new] Coin Profile
Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs.
Pundi X[new] Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.