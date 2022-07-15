Pundi X[new] Market Cap Hits $284.40 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00052048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023866 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs.

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

