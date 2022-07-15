Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Down 69.0% in June

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 448,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pyxis Oncology Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ PYXS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.97. 17,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,421. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.35). Analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

In related news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $5,324,571.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.