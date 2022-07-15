Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Decreased by Analyst

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FirstCash in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for FirstCash’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FCFS. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,538,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 331,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 199,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 169,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

