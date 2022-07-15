Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.