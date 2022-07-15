Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOA. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.88.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$13.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.51. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$13.55 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The company has a market cap of C$396.18 million and a PE ratio of 9.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$235,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,141,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,627,154.90. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.65 per share, with a total value of C$186,471.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$428,883.30. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 634,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,733.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

