Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Increased by William Blair

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Snap One in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Snap One’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Snap One’s FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

SNPO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of SNPO opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap One has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $754.23 million and a P/E ratio of -21.15.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $277.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.06 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snap One by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 154,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap One by 29.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 204,692 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap One by 13.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 537,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Snap One by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 29,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Snap One by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jefferson Dungan acquired 10,000 shares of Snap One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Heyman acquired 5,000 shares of Snap One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

