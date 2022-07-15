Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QRVO. Citigroup cut their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut Qorvo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.00.

QRVO opened at $98.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.87. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $201.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

