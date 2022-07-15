Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Stock Price Down 2%

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGNGet Rating) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 193,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 760,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Qualigen Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 134.68% and a negative net margin of 414.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualigen Therapeutics Hedge Fund Trading

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGNGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.