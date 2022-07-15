Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Stock Price Down 2%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 193,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 760,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 134.68% and a negative net margin of 414.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QLGN Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

