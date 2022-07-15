Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $120.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.75. Qualys has a one year low of $97.01 and a one year high of $150.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.62.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $401,186.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,185 shares in the company, valued at $25,594,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,236,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,538 shares of company stock worth $9,079,167. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.