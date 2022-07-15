QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Achieves $67.39 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $67.39 million and $8.48 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

