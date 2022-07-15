Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Given a C$0.30 Price Target at Eight Capital

Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.30 price objective by equities researchers at Eight Capital in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 200.00% from the stock’s current price.

Radisson Mining Resources Price Performance

Shares of Radisson Mining Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 471,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,167. The firm has a market cap of C$27.48 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. Radisson Mining Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31.

Get Radisson Mining Resources alerts:

Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radisson Mining Resources will post 4.2399997 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radisson Mining Resources

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,839 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radisson Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radisson Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.