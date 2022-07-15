Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.15% of Radware worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

RDWR stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $950.74 million, a PE ratio of 131.32, a PEG ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

