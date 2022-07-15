Rai Reflex Index Price Reaches $2.95 on Exchanges (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $14.01 million and $814,341.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for $2.95 or 0.00014011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,747,312 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

