Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Drax Group (DRXGF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS: DRXGF) in the last few weeks:

7/7/2022 – Drax Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,000 ($11.89) to GBX 1,010 ($12.01).

7/7/2022 – Drax Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,150 ($13.68) to GBX 1,175 ($13.97).

7/6/2022 – Drax Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 650 ($7.73) to GBX 610 ($7.25).

7/5/2022 – Drax Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 950 ($11.30) to GBX 975 ($11.60).

5/24/2022 – Drax Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. Drax Group plc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

