Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $32.84 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. The company had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,137,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,490,000 after acquiring an additional 110,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,275,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,890,000 after acquiring an additional 112,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,883,000 after acquiring an additional 87,893 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

