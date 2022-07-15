Redd (RDD) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,697.22 or 0.99905726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00043122 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024821 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Redd

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

