RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Up 117.3% in June

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 117.3% from the June 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of RDHL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 110.31% and a negative return on equity of 822.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

