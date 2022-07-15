Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.41.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG opened at $58.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Regency Centers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Regency Centers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.