REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista Sells 4,332 Shares

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $130,003.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,821.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 3.8 %

REGENXBIO stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,788. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.33). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,656,000 after buying an additional 864,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,070,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,099,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,078,000 after buying an additional 163,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 690.1% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after buying an additional 880,488 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Stories

