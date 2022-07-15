Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,650 ($31.52) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,660.00.
NYSE RELX opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Relx has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.71.
About Relx (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relx (RELX)
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.