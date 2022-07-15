Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,650 ($31.52) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,660.00.

NYSE RELX opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Relx has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Relx by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

