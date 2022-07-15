Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ: WETF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/13/2022 – WisdomTree Investments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – WisdomTree Investments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.75 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – WisdomTree Investments had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $4.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – WisdomTree Investments was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.25.

5/20/2022 – WisdomTree Investments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

WisdomTree Investments Price Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 8,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $731.13 million, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Get WisdomTree Investments Inc alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Investments Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Investments

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 776,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 147,873 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 787.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,589 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 203,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.