Reviewing Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Soluna has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Soluna alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and Creek Road Miners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -59.59% -25.03% -18.27% Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $14.35 million 4.30 -$5.26 million N/A N/A Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 4.06 -$17.27 million N/A N/A

This table compares Soluna and Creek Road Miners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Soluna has higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by institutional investors. 61.8% of Soluna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Soluna and Creek Road Miners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Soluna beats Creek Road Miners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soluna

(Get Rating)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About Creek Road Miners

(Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.