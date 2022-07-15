Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Cut to “Hold” at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research cut shares of Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has C$0.72 price target on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark downgraded shares of Rio2 from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.60 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rio2 from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of Rio2 stock opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$37.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Rio2 has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.85.

Rio2 ( CVE:RIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Rio2 will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

