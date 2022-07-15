Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Down 53.7% in June

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the June 15th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,200. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,909,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,445 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after buying an additional 1,055,658 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 869,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

