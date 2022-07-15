Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$76.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.08.

Several brokerages have commented on RCI.B. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$59.35 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$56.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.85. The stock has a market cap of C$29.97 billion and a PE ratio of 18.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.