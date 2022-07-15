Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.11

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.11 and traded as high as C$6.22. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.18, with a volume of 120,368 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Rogers Sugar Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.11. The company has a market cap of C$641.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$253.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers Sugar

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$194,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$989,900.46. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,200 shares of company stock worth $923,258.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

