Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €205.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €205.00 ($205.00) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($210.00) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($255.00) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($155.00) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($285.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €240.00 ($240.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of adidas stock opened at €154.44 ($154.44) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €174.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €205.75. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($201.01).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

